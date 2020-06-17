What you missed from Napoli’s Coppa Italia win over Juventus

Napoli were crowned as 2019/20’s Coppa Italia champions in Rome on Wednesday evening as they beat Juventus in a penalty shootout.

With extra-time done away with for the semi-finals and final of this season’s competition due to COVID-19, the game went straight to penalties after a scoreless draw, in which the Partenopei were only denied victory by a Gianluigi Buffon performance that saw him rewind time.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed in the shootout, meaning that Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Nikkola Maksimovic and Arkadiusz Milik’s converted efforts were enough to take the trophy back to Campania.