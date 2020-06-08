Women’s Serie A brought to an end with no winner

The 2019/20 edition of the Women’s Serie A is over with immediate effect and without a Scudetto winner.

The FIGC and its Federal Council met on Monday to discuss the current season with many holding out hope that playoffs and playouts would be used to bring the season to a close.

Instead, it was announced that the season will not be restarted and is thus concluded with the current standings.

Juventus sat atop the table with 44 points, nine points up on Fiorentina and AC Milan with the latter two having a game in hand. Roma sat fourth on 34 points.

Although no Scudetto will be assigned, Juve and Fiorentina will feature in the Women’s Champions League. The Viola beat out Milan via the much talked about algorithm.

Tavagnacco and Orobica have both been relegated to Serie B with Napoli and San Marino Academy taking their place in the top flight.