AC Milan 5-1 Bologna: Goals and highlights | Five star Rossoneri

AC Milan strengthened their push for a Europa League spot as they swept Bologna aside, securing a 5-1 Serie A victory at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday.

The Rossoneri cruised to a two goal lead in the first half through Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu, before Takehiro Tomiyasu pulled one back for Bologna with a vicious strike moments before half-time.

Ismael Bennacer raced through to extend Milan’s advantage after the interval however, and Ante Rebic extended the lead with well-taken goal soon after. Deep into stoppage time, Davide Calabria completed the rout with a smart finish.