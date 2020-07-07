AC Milan crush Juventus with incredible second half performance

A packed Stadio San Siro deserved to see the unbelievable comeback as AC Milan bounced back from two goals down to win 4-2 win over Juventus on Tuesday night.

After a lacklustre first half, the game changed completely after the break as Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Bianconeri a two-goal lead, and what looked like a certain three points.

But the hosts turned the match around in just six minutes, thanks to a penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then goals from Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao.

Ante Rebic then added a fourth to complete a historical comeback from the Rossoneri, who managed to put four past Juventus in a Serie A meeting for the first time since 1989.

As a result, Milan move fifth in the Serie A table, leapfrogging Roma and Napoli, while Juventus maintain their seven point lead over Lazio atop the table after the Aquile lost to Lecce earlier in the day.

Stefano Pioli picked Lucas Paqueta, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ante Rebic to form a dynamic offensive trio behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as Milan hoped to take advantage of their pace in order to stun a Bianconeri defence in which Daniele Rugani replaced a suspended Matthijs de Ligt.

However, Juventus had a better approach from the off and went close after 13 minutes, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s curling shot was deflected and flashed just wide of the far post.

Despite both sides showcasing a good rhythm, the only other chances of the opening 30 minutes came through a couple of Zlatan Ibrahimovic shots which were easily dealt with by Wojciech Szczesny.

The Bianconeri tried to finish the first half on a high, as Federico Bernardeschi set up Gonzalo Higuain with a quick through pass that gave the Argentine a chance to turn and shoot, but Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to stretch and save his low attempt.

Ibrahimovic was ruthless when, a few seconds later, he found himself one-on-one against Szczesny, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The second half started with a change, as Hakan Calhanoglu replaced Paqueta, though the scoreline changed before the Turk had any chance to make an impact.

Rabiot gave Theo Hernandez a clean set of heels, as he ran half the length of the pitch and unleashed a rocket that ended up at the top right corner.

The goal was a huge blow for the home side, who suddenly lost their defensive compactness – Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer clashed into each other in an attempt to intercept a long ball from Juan Cuadrado, which was easily put down by Ronaldo who had no trouble making it 2-0.

Whilst Juventus looked in total control, VAR once again proved its importance by reversing a controversial decision. Rebic was initially booked for meeting a cross with his hand, but the review showed referee Marco Guida the ball actually hit the striker’s chest before bouncing on Leonardo Bonucci’s elbow.

As a result, a penalty was awarded and Ibrahimovic pulled one goal back for the Rossoneri after 62 minutes, in the first of an incredible sequence of events.

Juventus were caught by surprise when, despite being surrounded by defenders, Franck Kessié found the space in the 18-yard box to shoot and level the match.

Substitute Rafael Leao then completed the comeback by scoring Milan’s third in the space of six minutes, as his attempt was deflected in by Rugani at the near post, leaving Szczesny with no chance.

There was no roar in San Siro to celebrate such an incredible comeback, but the Rossoneri’s were on such a high and kept pushing to add a fourth.

Donnarumma produced a crucial save to deny Rugani, but Juventus looked in total disarray as Giacomo Bonaventura took advantage of a mistake from Alex Sandro and gave Rebic an easy pass to make it 4-2 and complete the rout.