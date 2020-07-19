AC Milan firing on all cylinders as attacking prowess comes to the fore

After labouring for much of the season, AC Milan have burst into life since the Serie A restart and continued their impressive form with a 5-1 dismantling of Bologna on Saturday.

A comprehensive victory over the Rossoblu at the Stadio San Siro moved Stefano Pioli’s side into sixth and came courtesy of goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu in the first half, before Ismael Bennacer and Ante Rebic struck early in the second period. Davide Calabria completed the rout in stoppage time, marking a performance in which the Rossoneri looked sublime at times.

Milan have come into strong form in recent weeks and their ascendancy has given a newfound belief that a top-five finish could well be on the cards, as Roma stand just three points ahead, albeit with a game in hand.

Goals galore

A key feature of Milan’s upturn in fortune has been the sheer number of times they have managed to find the net. Previously blunt in attack and relying on set pieces for chances, the Rossoneri were at their rampant best and looked capable of tearing Bologna apart at any opportunity.

The five goals scored ensured Milan continued their magnificent record of hitting at least two goals in each of their eight Serie A matches since returning to action last month, as they look to outgun opponents.

Rebic has proven to be the crucial cog with a fine return of five goals in eight appearances, whilst the link-up play and intricate movement involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Calhanoglu sliced through Bologna with ease. Pioli has fixed Milan’s attacking issues with some panache and turned the Diavolo into a joy to watch.

Going from strength to strength

Unbeaten since returning to competitive action in June, Milan have a newfound resolve and are enjoying result after result.

Juventus were put to the sword in spectacular fashion, whilst excellent wins over Roma and Lazio have seen the Rossoneri shoot up the table.

With a system that has clicked into place and a harmonious squad that appear to have bought into Pioli’s methods, Milan boast the joint-best record in Serie A since the restart. Indeed, only high-flying Atalanta can match them.

Scoring a magnificent 25 goals across those eight matches and conceding just nine, Milan are on an upward trajectory and go into the end of season run in with confidence flowing. It could prove decisive in the race for an automatic Europa League spot.