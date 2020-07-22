AC Milan lose Romagnoli for rest of season, Conti also out

AC Milan look set to play the rest of the season without captain Alessio Romagnoli after the defender limped off against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The Italian came off after just 32 minutes of play with Matteo Gabbia replacing him.

Initial reports suggested Romagnoli would miss out on Friday’s match with Atalanta, but it now appears his muscular injury is more serious than first thought and as a result he is expected to miss Milan’s final three matches.

Stefano Pioli confirmed the news while speaking with Milan TV, noting that the 25-year-old had played every minute prior to being forced off against Sassuolo.

It doesn’t end there for Milan and Pioli, as Andrea Conti picked up a knock to his left knee and will also miss out on Friday’s match.

Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are also unavailable due to suspension.