AC Milan make move for Saint-Etienne youngster

AC Milan are making moves to sign Saint-Etienne’s Wesley Fofana.

The 19-year-old defender has impressed since breaking through in France, making 24 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20.

Now, le10sport.com are reporting that the Rossoneri have offered €14 million for the defender.

Saint-Etienne, though, are hopeful that they can hold out for at least €20m.

It’s also believed that the youngster would be open to making a move to the Stadio San Siro, though Premier League side and Champions League hopefuls Leicester City are also interested.

Elsewhere in France, Monaco, Lyon and Rennes are also considering moves.

Fofana had made two Ligue 1 appearances before 2019/20, both coming in 2018/19.