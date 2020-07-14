AC Milan midfielder captures the attention of RB Leipzig

Franck Kessie has reportedly attracted the interest of German club RB Leipzig and they are likely to make an offer for the AC Milan midfielder after the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Rossoneri’s best players since Serie A returned to action after the COVID-19 pandemic had halted Italian football and Die Roten Bullen are looking to bolster their midfield.

According to La Repubblica, RB Leipzig want to make Kessie one of their first purchases for the 2020/21 campaign and they are expected to make a proposal in the next few weeks.

The Bundesliga side are looking for an additional defensive midfielder after Diego Demme was sold to Napoli in January.

Kessie has scored three goals and provided one assist in 29 Serie A matches throughout the 2019/20 season so far, with two of those goals coming in the last two games.