AC Milan player ratings: Bonaventura crucial

AC Milan returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory away to Lazio on Saturday night in Serie A and arguably the most decisive player in that win was midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura.

The 30-year-old was involved in the build-up to the first goal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ismael Bennacer before Hakan Calhanoglu’s strike was deflected into the net and he provided the pass for Ante Rebic to score the third goal after Theo Hernandez made a surging run from left-back.

AC Milan are now sixth in the Serie A table with 46 points, keeping their hopes of European football for next season alive.