Giacomo Bonaventura came off the bench to save AC Milan’s night against Napoli on Sunday, as the Italian won the penalty that earned the Rossoneri a 2-2 draw.

Things looked dour for Milan when Dries Mertens fired the home side ahead thanks to some poor goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Bonaventura’s inclusion in the 61st minute, along with Rafael Leao, proved decisive as they brought a much-needed spark to the Rossoneri attack.