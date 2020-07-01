AC Milan player ratings: Calhanoglu’s efforts not enough

A late own goal rescued a point for AC Milan as they struggled to a 2-2 draw against SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Wednesday evening.

Despite the hosts being reduced to ten men before the break, goals from Mattia Valoti and Sergio Floccari ensured the Biancazzurri led 2-0 at half time.

However, Rafael Leao set up a nervous final ten minutes for the hosts when he found the bottom corner with a well-placed strike and Francesco Vicari’s late own goal spared the Rossoneri’s blushes.

Stefano Pioli’s men now face a daunting trip to the capital on Saturday evening where they will face Scudetto chasing Lazio as they look to stay in the race for European qualification place.