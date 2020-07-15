AC Milan player ratings: Kessie keeps on firing

Another second half AC Milan comeback earned the Rossoneri a 3-1 win over Parma at the Stadio San Siro on Wednesday evening.

Parma took the lead late in the first half through Jasmin Kurtic, but Franck Kessie, Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu were all on target to complete another turnaround for the Rossoneri.

What did you think of AC Milan’s players’ performances?

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6.5

His standout moment was a good stop on Roberto Inglese, though he also did well in an incident involving Matteo Darmian.

Andrea Conti – 5

He started well but his performance faded as the game wore on, prompting his substitution with some sloppy moments.

Simon Kjaer – 7

He handled Andreas Cornelius well but had more problems dealing with Gervinho. Got a decisive touch on a Dejan Kulusevski shot to turn it onto the crossbar.

Alessio Romagnoli – 6

He has to take responsibility for Jasmin Kurtic’s goal, but he redeemed himself with his first goal of the season.

Theo Hernandez – 6

Did relatively well in his battles with Kulusevski, though he didn’t offer enough in attack.

Franck Kessie – 7.5

He’s enjoying his best form of the season and followed up his goals against both Napoli and Juventus with another strike.

Lucas Biglia – 5

It wasn’t a great day for him. Another who will be asked questions about Kurtic’s goal.

Rafael Leao – 5

One of his worst performances for Milan, but he’s still learning.

Giacomo Bonaventura – 6.5

Assisted the third goal and played 90 minutes, showing his level of fitness.

Hakan Calhanoglu – 7

He scored, he assisted and received an ovation from the very few people watching on. A great night’s work.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6

It wasn’t his best game but he tried to link up and set up his teammates.

Substitutes:

Davide Calabria – 5.5

Brought some energy to the right. An improvement on Conti.

Ismael Bennacer – 6.5

Came on for Biglia and was a lot better than the Argentine. Controlled things with a level head.

Ante Rebic

He made mistakes, which Ibrahimovic was quick to tell him about. Slightly better than Leao.

Diego Laxalt – N/A

A late introduction.

Rade Krunic – N/A

Another late arrival.