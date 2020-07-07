AC Milan player ratings: Rampant Rebic inspires Rossoneri comeback

AC Milan completed a stunning comeback to earn a 4-2 win over Juventus at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A on Tuesday.

The Rossoneri found themselves two goals down early in the second half through Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively, but a 20-minute blitz saw Stefano Pioli’s side turn the game on it’s head.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic began the comeback with a well-struck penalty, before Franck Kessie drew Milan level minutes later. The Diavolo went ahead for the first time in the match as Rafael Leao raced clear to drill home, before Ante Rebic took advantage of poor defending to secure the sensational victory.