AC Milan Player Ratings: Sublime Zlatan and clinical Calhanoglu

AC Milan made light work of Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday, as they earned a 4-1 victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at the centre of the action throughout as he opened the scoring with a powerful header early on, before teeing up Hakan Calhanoglu in the second half. Calhanoglu returned the favour minutes later to thread the Swedish striker in to complete his brace.

Sampdoria spurned an opportunity from the spot as Gonzalo Maroni missed a penalty, although Kristoffer Askilden curled a magnificent consolation in late on. However, Rafael Leao stepped off the bench to fire home in stoppage time and add gloss to Milan’s victory.