AC Milan player ratings: Zlatan shows why he can’t be lost

AC Milan’s fine run of form continued on Tuesday evening as they edged Sassuolo 2-1 at the Mapei Stadium.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored both goals to further highlight his importance to Stefano Pioli’s plans.
Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6
Two hundred AC Milan appearances at 21. A clean sheet taken away from him by Ciccio Caputo’s penalty, but not a bad game.
Andrea Conti – N/A
Taken off after ten minutes.
Simon Kjaer – 6
Relatively solid at the back and did well to keep a tricky Sassuolo attack at bay.
Alessio Romagnoli – 5.5
Sassuolo started well but he was equal to them. Replaced with an injury after half an hour.
Theo Hernandez – 5.5
A quiet enough start but he grew into things. Threatened more in the second half.
Franck Kessie – 6
Manuel Locatelli was a tricky customer, but Kessie handled him and did quite well. Could have had a goal.
Ismael Bennacer – 6.5
Did very well in midfield, recovered lost balls and kept things moving. Came close to adding a third.
Alexis Saelemaekers – 5.5
A few too many mistakes, but he has something.
Hakan Calhanoglu – 7
Another impressive performance with two assists. He’s been in fine form lately.
Ante Rebic – 6.5
Moved well and was always in the right place. He’s become an important player for Stefano Pioli.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7.5
He wasn’t supposed to be this good. Zlatan deserves a new deal at the Stadio San Siro and Milan would be foolish to let him walk away this summer.
Substitutes:
Davide Calabria – 6.5
Did well when he came on. Almost scored.
Giacomo Bonaventura – N/A
A late arrival. Could have scored.
Lucas Biglia – N/A
Matteo Gabbia – 6
Sassuolo didn’t cause too many problems in the second half. He did fine.
Diego Laxalt – 5.5
He did well dealing with Domenico Berardi but didn’t attack like we know he can.