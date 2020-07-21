AC Milan player ratings: Zlatan shows why he can’t be lost

AC Milan’s fine run of form continued on Tuesday evening as they edged Sassuolo 2-1 at the Mapei Stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored both goals to further highlight his importance to Stefano Pioli’s plans.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6

Two hundred AC Milan appearances at 21. A clean sheet taken away from him by Ciccio Caputo’s penalty, but not a bad game.

Andrea Conti – N/A

Taken off after ten minutes.

Simon Kjaer – 6

Relatively solid at the back and did well to keep a tricky Sassuolo attack at bay.

Alessio Romagnoli – 5.5

Sassuolo started well but he was equal to them. Replaced with an injury after half an hour.

Theo Hernandez – 5.5

A quiet enough start but he grew into things. Threatened more in the second half.

Franck Kessie – 6

Manuel Locatelli was a tricky customer, but Kessie handled him and did quite well. Could have had a goal.

Ismael Bennacer – 6.5

Did very well in midfield, recovered lost balls and kept things moving. Came close to adding a third.

Alexis Saelemaekers – 5.5

A few too many mistakes, but he has something.

Hakan Calhanoglu – 7

Another impressive performance with two assists. He’s been in fine form lately.

Ante Rebic – 6.5

Moved well and was always in the right place. He’s become an important player for Stefano Pioli.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7.5

He wasn’t supposed to be this good. Zlatan deserves a new deal at the Stadio San Siro and Milan would be foolish to let him walk away this summer.

Substitutes:

Davide Calabria – 6.5

Did well when he came on. Almost scored.

Giacomo Bonaventura – N/A

A late arrival. Could have scored.

Lucas Biglia – N/A

Matteo Gabbia – 6

Sassuolo didn’t cause too many problems in the second half. He did fine.

Diego Laxalt – 5.5

He did well dealing with Domenico Berardi but didn’t attack like we know he can.