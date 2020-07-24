AC Milan v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will be hoping to continue their amazing resurgence by beating Atalanta, who travel to the Stadio San Siro on Friday night.

After stunning Lazio and Juventus, the Rossoneri will look to overcome a team that they have defeated only once in the last seven games played in Milan.

Hakan Calhanoglu can record his fourth consecutive assist, and hopes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can take advantage of that by scoring his fifth goal in as many games against Atalanta.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Gomez; Zapata.