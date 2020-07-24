AC Milan v Atalanta: Probable line-ups and key statistics

High flying Atalanta travel to the Stadio San Siro on Friday evening to take on in-form AC Milan in a clash between two of Serie A’s best sides since the restart.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Milan (4-2-3-1): G. Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Laxalt; Kessié, Biglia; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Suspended: Bennacer, Hernandez

Unavailable: Conti, Duarte, Musacchio, Romagnoli

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Gomez; Zapata.

Unavailable: Ilicic

KEY STATISTICS

– Milan are the team Atalanta have drawn most with in Serie A – 42 times – with the Rossoneri winning 52 of their meetings and La Dea emerging victorious on 24 occasions

– After beating Milan 5-0 in their first match this season, Atalanta could win both games against the Rossoneri in a single campaign since 2007/08.

– Milan have won just one of their last seven home matches against Atalanta, drawing three and losing the other three.

– Atalanta have scored 95 goals in 35 games – 2.7 goals per game – and if they continue that trajectory they would end the season on 103 goals. A total not seen since 1950/51.

– Since the resumption of Serie A after lockdown, Atalanta and Milan are the two teams with the best average points in the top flight (2.6 per match).

– Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a hand in five goals in his last four Serie A matches against Atalanta, scoring four and assisting another.

– Hakan Calhanoglu could become the first Milan player to assist in four Serie A appearances in a row since Opta started collecting this data (2004/05).