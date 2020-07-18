AC Milan v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Bologna to the Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening, knowing that victory would move them to within a point of fifth-placed Roma in Serie A.

The Rossoneri have been in excellent form since the return to football last month, going unbeaten in the league and winning five of their seven matches.

Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli’s side have an excellent record against the Veltri and remain unbeaten in eight meetings, with Bologna’s last victory coming in January 2016.

The visitors have enjoyed a steady campaign and find themselves in midtable, with no threat of relegation.

Attention will be focused on striker Musa Barrow, who has hit five goals in six matches and played a pivotal role in successes against Inter and Napoli respectively.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Bologna: Skorupski; Denswil, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Dijks; Poli, Dominguez; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Santander