AC Milan v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan welcome former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic back to San Siro on Saturday night (kick-off 21:45) when he brings his Bologna side to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Musacchio, Duarte, Castillejo, Paqueta.

Bologna (4-3-3): Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Djiks; Soriano, Medel, Dominguez; Skov Olsen, Palacio, Barrow.

Unavailable: Bani, Schouten.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won seven of their last eight Serie A games against Bologna (D1), keeping four clean sheets in the process.

– Bologna have conceded 224 goals in the top flight against the Rossoneri – more than against any other opponent.

– AC Milan have lost only three of their last 39 Serie A games against Bologna at San Siro, the last one coming in January 2016 when their head coach was Sinisa Mihajlovic.

– AC Milan have scored at least two goals in all seven Serie A games played since the restart – 20 goals in total.

– Since the beginning of December, Bologna have won six Serie A games played away from home (D1 L2), no team has done better in this period.

– Mihajlovic has never won against AC Milan in his coaching career (D5 L7) – he recorded 13 wins, 10 draws and nine losses when he was in charge of the Rossoneri in 2015/16.

– Stefano Pioli’s longest spell as a Serie A coach was at Bologna between 2011 and 2014 (W27 D28 L34).

– Giacomo Bonaventura has scored four goals in his four league games against Bologna for AC Milan – his joint-most in Serie A with the Rossoneri.

– AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored four goals and made one assist in his last five Serie A appearances against Bologna.

– Bologna midfielder Roberto Soriano played his first ever Serie A game in August 2012, against AC Milan.