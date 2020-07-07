AC Milan v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

After their surprising 3-0 away win against second placed Lazio last week, AC Milan welcome Serie A leaders Juventus at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday, as they hope to upset the odds again to continue their pursuit of a European qualification.

The Rossoneri haven’t tasted defeat in Serie A since the restart, amassing 10 points from 4 games, and now sit two points adrift of Napoli and Roma.

However, their opponents leave little hope for a positive result – Milan have managed to defeat Juventus only once in their last 14 Serie A meetings.

Furthermore, the Maurizio Sarri’s side have put together a perfect run following the restart, winning every match they’ve played in Serie A.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Paquetà, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo