AC Milan v Parma: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Parma to the Stadio San Siro as they look to continue their charge up the Serie A table.

AC Milan have picked up 20 wins in their last 29 Serie A matches against Parma, and are unbeaten since the restart of the competition.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make his 100th appearance for Milan – in all competitions – and he has scored 62 goals and provided 24 assists in his 99 Rossoneri matches so far.

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Biglia; Leao, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Grassi, Brugman, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.