Allegri: AC Milan are still lacking quite a bit

Former AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri feels that his former club are still lacking as they aim to get back to the top table in Serie A

Allegri was the last Rossoneri coach to win the Scudetto with Milan back in 2011, and eight coaches later they have improved somewhat under Stefano Pioli this season, but their former coach doesn’t feel that constant changes work.

“Unfortunately, I think they’re still lacking quite a bit,” Allegri told MARCA. “Milan need a strong project and consistency. Changing the squad a lot every season doesn’t let it grow.”

With Juventus on course to win a ninth successive Scudetto, Allegri feels winning is ingrained into the club.

“The structure at Juve is built to win and win,” Allegri said. “Only for that. That’s why I think they’ll keep winning for many years.”