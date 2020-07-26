Antonini: AC Milan only need two or three experienced players this summer

Luca Antonini believes that continuity should be AC Milan’s priority in this summer’s transfer window.

The Rossoneri have been one of the most consistent Serie A sides since the restart and their former full-back doesn’t think that much needs to change ahead of 2020/21.

“I wouldn’t touch anything right now,” Antonini told Sky Sport Italia.

“Something has to be done on a defensive level. Theo [Hernandez] can’t play 50 games, [Alessio] Romagnoli is the same.

“They just need spare parts and that’s up to the owners.

“If I were AC Milan I’d keep the team and reinforce the squad with two or three experienced players.

“There are a lot of good young players coming through.”