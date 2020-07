Atalanta came from a goal behind to take a 1-1 draw from AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro on Friday evening which takes them five points from Juventus.

Both sides maintained their unbeaten runs in Serie A since the restart, but La Dea will feel they could have won it particularly with Ruslan Malinovskyi missing a first half penalty.

What did you make of their players’ performances? Vote below.