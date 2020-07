Juventus scored twice from the penalty spot to rescue a 2-2 draw against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A and move closer to the Scudetto.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will leave Turin feeling like they were good value for three points, led by another Papu Gomez masterclass and undone only by two controversial penalty decisions.

