Atalanta president: Playing PSG will be like going to school

Antonio Percassi has said that it will be a memorable match for Atalanta to face French side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals and it will be a valuable learning experience for his team.

La Dea reached the quarter-finals after beating Spanish club Valencia 8-4 on aggregate in the Round of 16 and reaching this far in a European competition represents another historical step for the Bergamaschi.

“It is an honour for us to be in the top eight in Europe,” Percassi said.

“It is a dream for city of Bergamo, a historic event. We will play with humility, it will be like going to school and we will try to learn and grow.

“It will be a memorable match for the history of Atalanta.”

The farthest La Dea have reached in a European competition was the semi-finals of the 1987/88 European Cup Winners’ Cup, when the club was in Serie B, and they were eliminated by eventual winners Mechelen from Belgium.