Atalanta president will sell star players but…

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi intends to keep hold of star men Duvan Zapata, Robin Gosens, Timothy Castagne, and Pierluigi Gollini unless opposition clubs are willing to pay lucrative transfer fees.

La Dea have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their first appearance in the competition and are second in Serie A after 35 rounds, but the Orobici president wants to avoid losing too many prized assets at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Tuttosport reports that interested buyers will have to pay €70 million for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, who has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 25 Serie A games so far this season.

German wing-back Robin Gosens, who has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 31 Serie A matches, is valued at €30m, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is valued at the same amount.

Belgian wing-back Timothy Castagne is also valued €30m and his contract expires in 2022 but he is expected to sign a contract renewal in the near future.