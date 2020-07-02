Atalanta v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta have the opportunity to cement their spot in the top four of Serie A, and with it Champions League qualification, when they welcome Napoli to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

La Dea have lost their past two meetings with Napoli on home soil, but will look to a rampant attack to rectify that. Indeed, the 40 goals scored at home is their best return of any campaign at this point in the season.

Meanwhile, Colombian striker Duvan Zapata comes up against his former club, having hit 11 goals in 37 league appearances in Napoli colours between 2013 and 2015.

However, the visitors come into this fixture in strong form of their own and are on a four-match winning run on the road. Victory in Bergamo would see them enjoy their best away winning streak since February 2018.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side are expected to rely heavily on forward Dries Mertens and the prolific Belgian has been directly involved in four of Napoli’s last eight goals against Atalanta. The 33-year-old hit three goals and provided an assist against La Dea in recent meetings.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pasalic; Gomez, Zapata

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski, Politano; Mertens, Insigne