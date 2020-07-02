Atalanta v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Bergamo plays host to a potential thriller on Thursday night as high-flying Atalanta welcome Napoli to town (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata.

Suspended: Malinovskyi.

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Unavailable: Allan.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta are unbeaten in their last two Serie A games against Napoli (W1 D1) – they last went three consecutive matches without defeat against them in March 2015.

– Atalanta lead by 20 wins to 10 at home to Napoli (D18).

– Atalanta have lost their last two home games against Napoli in Serie A – the first time this has happened.

– Atalanta remain unbeaten in their three previous meetings with Napoli on a Thursday (W1 D2).

– Atalanta have scored 40 goals on home soil in Serie A this season, more than in any other top flight campaign.

– Napoli have won their last four Serie A away matches, keeping two clean sheets: they last won five such matches consecutively in February 2018 (six).

– Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini’s next game in charge will be his 400th in Serie A.

– Atalanta striker Duván Zapata scored 11 goals in his 37 league appearances for Napoli between 2013 and 2015.

– Luis Muriel’s first ever Serie A goal came against Napoli in December 2011 when he was at Lecce.

– Dries Mertens has been directly involved in four of Napoli’s last eight goals against Atalanta, scoring three and providing one assist.