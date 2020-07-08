Atalanta v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will be looking to continue a fantastic run of form that has seen them win their last eight Serie A games as they host Sampdoria at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday evening.

La Dea have not dropped points in Serie A since they drew with Genoa at the beginning of February, and they have since gone on a run that has seen them score an impressive 24 goals in eight games.

Atalanta have taken four points in their last two contests with Sampdoria, but the last time they remained unbeaten over three games against the Blucerchiati was back in 2006.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Murru; Depaoli, Thorsby, Linetty, Ekdal, Jankto; Gabbiadini.