Barcelona threaten Arthur as he refuses to return for Champions League

Arthur looks to have played his last match for Barcelona as the Brazilian has refused to return to the club ahead of their Champions League match with Napoli.

The Brazilian has already agreed to leave the Blaugrana at the end of the season with Juventus landing him for Miralem Pjanic plus cash.

Sport reports Arthur travelled to Ibiza and then Brazil as Barcelona were handed a few days off by coach Quique Setien ahead of their Champions League run.

However while the rest of the team reported back on Monday, Arthur was noticeable by his absence after letting it be known that he has no intention of playing for the club again.

That’s because the midfielder did not feature for a single minute since his move to Juventus was made official, and as a result he wants what’s left on his contract terminated.

Barcelona, who are light on midfielders heading into their match with Napoli, aren’t keen to grant the request and it’s believed they will take legal action for breach of contract.

Napoli travel to Barcelona on August 8 for the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie, with the first match ending in a 1-1 draw.