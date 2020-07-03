Bierhoff: I would be interested to see Rangnick and Ibrahimovic together at AC Milan

Germany technical director and former AC Milan striker Oliver Bierhoff has said that he is curious to see if Ralf Rangnick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could work together at the Rossoneri.

The former RB Leipzig tactician is expected to replace Stefano Pioli as coach of the Diavolo for 2020/21, and although the Swedish forward is contracted until the end of the season, his departure from the Italian giants is not guaranteed.

“Rangnick likes the style of play with youngsters that is aggressive, fast, and with lots of pressing,” Bierhoff told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then he has to see how much desire Ibra has. They are two strong personalities with clear ideas, and it remains to be seen if they can agree with each other.

“He has more natural talent than me, but if Rangnick arrives, he is under evaluation.

“Rangnick is a concrete type, clear. If one does not follow his programs, he is out, and it will be interesting to see if two great personalities can be put together.”