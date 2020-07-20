Braida: AC Milan should keep Pioli, Rangnick doesn’t know Italy

Former AC Milan and Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida believes the Rossoneri should keep hold of Stefano Pioli due to Ralf Rangnick’s lack of experience in Italy.

The Italian tactician has turned things around since the restart, with Milan unbeaten in eight Serie A matches – six of which are wins.

Despite Pioli’s good work it’s believed Rangnick will take over as technical director and coach at the end of the season, a move Braida isn’t convinced by.

“Pioli is doing well,” he told Radio Anch’io Sport. “Rangnick is a good coach.

“I know people in Germany that have spoken well of him, he knows what he’s doing. A week ago I was in Switzerland to see a matc, and he has a futuristic approach to football.

“Rangnick as technical director and Pioli as coach? I wouldn’t do that. They are two strong characters and I wouldn’t create any overlap because if things go well it’s ok, but if things go wrong it would be the coach’s fault.

“I would keep Pioli because he knows our football. Rangnick will go through a period where he has to learn. Bringing in a foreign coach that doesn’t know our league is always a risk.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also expected to leave at the end of the season, but Braida isn’t so sure the Rossoneri should move on from the Swede.

“At times he can be unmanageable but he is a great player,” he added. “Let him play while he is still has the resources to do so.

“He is one of those players that must continue playing if he still can.”