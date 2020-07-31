Brescia starlet close to joining Inter

Sandro Tonali is expected to sign for Inter on Monday for a deal reportedly worth €35 million.

The 20-year-old has been one of the bright spots in what has been a disastrous return to Serie A for the Rondinelle and his performances have attracted interest from Italy’s biggest clubs.

Corriere di Brescia reports that Tonali and his agent will be in Milan on Monday to finalise the deal with Inter.

The Brescia midfielder is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri worth €2.5m per season and the fee for his initial loan as well as the obligation to be bought outright will come up to €35m.

Tonali was one of the protagonists in the Leonessa’s 2018/19 Serie B campaign, finishing on top of the table and earning promotion, but their return to Italy’s has been short lived and they will return to the Cadetti for 2020/21.

The 20-year-old has played 34 Serie A matches so far in 2019/20, scoring once and providing seven assists.