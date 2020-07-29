Cagliari shock Juventus to taint title celebrations

Cagliari pulled off a shock against Juventus in Serie A on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 in Sardinia to sour the Bianconeri’s title celebrations.

The Isolani managed their first win in 19 Serie A outings against the champions and in doing so sentenced The Old Lady to their first post title-winning defeat in the last nine seasons.

First half goals from full debutant Luca Gagliano and Giovanni Simeone were enough for Walter Zenga’s side to claim their first Serie A victory in nine as Juventus struggled to get going throughout.

Gagliano’s dreams came true when he put Cagliari ahead on his first professional start, tucking away after Federico Mattiello had turned the ball back into his path from a Paolo Farago cross.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an effort ruled out for offside on the 16th minute when he strayed offside, perhaps eagerly in pursuit of Ciro Immobile after the latter had pulled further ahead in Capocannoniere race earlier in the evening.

Alessio Cragno saved well from Ronaldo before the Casteddu scored a second on the stroke of half time, Mattiello winning the ball in the middle of the pitch before Gagliano turned provider for Simeone to score his 12th Serie A goal of the season.

Cagliari started the second half well, Simeone drawing a save from Gianluigi Buffon before Cragno made a couple of smart stops at the other end.

Luca Zanimacchia came on for his Juventus debut in place of the outgoing Miralem Pjanic in what was the Bosnian’s last league game for the Old Lady before he heads to Barcelona.

The temperature perhaps played its part s the game drew to a close with both teams seemingly looking forward to the final whistle.