Cagliari v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta travel to face Cagliari on Sunday evening in search of an eighth straight Serie A win as they hunt down Inter and Lazio.

The hosts have begun post-lockdown life under coach Walter Zenga in a promising manner, unbeaten in their last three Serie A outings.

Giovanni Simeone will be hoping to mark his 25th birthday with his fifth goal in as many games while another away win for the Bergamaschi – a potential fifth consecutive – would see them send another of their own records tumbling, five in a row on the road.

Cagliari: Cragno; Walukiewicz, Pisacane, Carboni; Ionita, Nandez, Nainggolan, Rog, Lykogiannis; Simeone, Joao Pedro

Atalanta: Sportiello; Sutalo, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Tameze, Castagne; Pasalic, Malinovskyi; Muriel