Cagliari v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Recently crowned champions Juventus travel to Cagliari on Wednesday night after picking up an incredible ninth consecutive Serie A title.

The hosts have only beaten the Bianconeri 11 times in their previous 77 meetings and haven’t managed a win in the last 18 Serie A games between the two.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a repeat of the return fixture where he netted a hat-trick in Turin – surprisingly his only Serie A triple this season – as he hunts down Ciro Immobile in the race to become the Capocannoniere.

Cagliari: Cragno; Walukiewicz, Ceppitelli, Klavan; Farago, Ionita, Rog, Mattiello; Joao Pedro; Simeone, Gagliano

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Muratore; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.