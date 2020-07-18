Cagliari v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Sassuolo travel to Cagliari for Saturday evening’s Serie A fixture as they look to extend their seven-match unbeaten run.

A win for the Neroverdi would see them break a personal record of four top-flight away wins in a row and Roberto De Zerbi’s side head into the game in high spirit after an entertaining mid-week draw with Juventus.

Cagliari, on the other hand, were hammered by Sampdoria last time out and have won only one of their last eight home games.

Cagliari: Cragno; Farago, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Mattiello; Nandez, Rog, Birsa; Pereiro, Joao Pedro.

Sassuolo: Pegolo; Muldur, Marlon, Ferrari, Rogerio; Djuricic, Locatelli, Traore; Haraslin, Caputo, Boga.