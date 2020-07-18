Cagliari v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Cagliari are aiming for their first victory in Serie A over Sassuolo in four years when they welcome them to Sardinia on Saturday evening (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (3-5-2): Cragno; Pisacane, Carboni, Klavan; Mattiello, Nandez, Birsa, Rog, Lykogiannis; Simeone, João Pedro.

Unavailable: Pellegrini, Nainggolan, Oliva, Pavoletti.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Muldur, Marlon, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Djuricic; Haraslin, Traoré, Boga; Caputo.

Suspended: Berardi, Bourabia, Manganelli.

Unavailable: Defrel, Obiang, Rogerio, Romagna, Toljan.

KEY STATISTICS

– Sassuolo have shared six draws so far in Serie A against Cagliari, more than against any other opponent – two wins for the Sardinians and three for the Emiliani complete their head to head record.

– Cagliari’s last win against Sassuolo in Serie A was in December 2016 (4-3 at the Sant’Elia) – since then there have been three draws and three losses for the Sardinians in this fixture.

– Sassuolo have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five Serie A games against Cagliari – previously they had always conceded at least once in six games against them.

– Sassuolo have won only one of their five trips to Sardinia so far in Serie A (two wins for the hosts and two draws).

– Cagliari have won only one of their last eight home games (D2 L5), previously they had won four from four in Sardinia.

– Sassuolo have won their last three away games and could make it four in a row for the first time in the top flight.

– Cagliari have failed to score in their last two home games – the last time they didn’t score in three consecutive home games in Serie A was in December 2012.

– Francesco Caputo is one of just two players across Europe’s top five leagues to score at least 15 goals with two different teams over the last two seasons, along with Wissam Ben Yedder (with Sevilla and Monaco).

– Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone made his Serie A debut in September 2016 against Sassuolo, when he was at Genoa.

– Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel played his first Serie A game in May 2011, against Cagliari, on his only league appearance for Parma.