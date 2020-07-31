Cairo: Torino are not for sale

Urbano Cairo has said that he has no plans to sell Torino despite reports claiming that a local business investment fund have made contact with the Granata president.

The 2019/20 campaign has been a disappointing one for Toro having suffered elimination from the qualifying rounds of the Europa League by English side Wolverhampton Wanderers and they came close to being dragged into the relegation zone.

Tuttosport reports that Torinese businessman Francesco Console, the chairman of Console & Partners, has sent two emails to Cairo wishing to organise a meeting to discuss a potential sale of the club, but Torino denies to have been contacted by anyone about relinquishing control.

“I will not meet with anyone,” Cairo told Sky Sport Italia.

“I repeat that the club is not for sale. We are working towards the future.”

Cairo has been the president of Torino since 2005, when the club was re-founded, and the Granata have achieved Serie A promotion twice and reached the Round of 16 of the Europa League under his presidency.