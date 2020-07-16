Carnevale: Udinese turned down €33 million bid by Inter for De Paul

Udinese head scout Andrea Carnevale has revealed the Friulani turned down a €33 million bid by Inter for Rodrigo De Paul last summer.

The Argentine has become a key figure for the Bianconeri since joining from Valencia back in the summer of 2016, with numerous clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Carnevale believes the time is right for De Paul to leave Udinese in order to continue his growth as a player, though he revealed a move didn’t pan out last summer after the club turned down an offer from Inter.

“A year ago we turned down a €33m bid for De Paul by Inter,” he told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“We decided that staying in Udine for another season would be best for him.

“He is a player that is well liked, Napoli have also been tracking him. He is a small standout. Now the time has come for him to join a big side.

“What is his best position? He is a universal player, he can play in a three-man midfield, as a trequartista or an outside attacker.”

So far this season De Paul has managed six goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Udinese.