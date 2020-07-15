Carnevali: I hope Sassuolo beat Juventus

Sassuolo general director Giovanni Carnevali believes that beating Juventus at the Stadio Mapei on Wednesday evening will make his friend Giuseppe Marotta, Inter CEO, happy, and continue to show the club have handled the COVID-19 pandemic well.

La Vecchia Signora currently sit on a six point advantage at the top of Serie A, eight points clear of the third placed Nerazzurri, with only six games to play, but anything less than a win against the Neroverdi will reignite the title race.

“I believe in a positive result tonight,” Carnevali said in an interview with Tuttosport.

“I hope to beat Juve, so I also make my friend Marotta happy.”

“We are all very happy because the excellent restart shows that we managed the emergency very well.”

The Neroverdi are six points outside of the European qualification places but Carnevali believes there are no limits to what his team can still achieve this season.

“We are in shape and we do not set limits for ourselves,” he added.

“Now we would like to try to get ahead of Milan.”