Chiellini and success go hand in hand

Giorgio Chiellini won his ninth Serie A title on Sunday evening alongside Leonardo Bonucci, while Gianluigi Buffon won his 10th.

Those three have won the most Scudetti in the history of the Italian top flight, but the Juventus captain is the only one of the three who has made at least one appearance in each of the Bianconeri’s last nine successes.

That is of course due to Buffon and Bonucci leaving the Allianz Stadium for season long excursions to Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, respectively,

Bonucci joined Milan on July 14, 2017 and inherited the Rossoneri captaincy, but after a disappointing season he found himself back in Turin on August 2, 2018, as part of a swap deal involving Mattia Caldara.

After 17 seasons with Juventus, Buffon decided to try his luck on in Ligue 1 with PSG for the 2018/19 campaign, but after just one season in France, the Italy legend was back on his way to his spiritual home, though now as a back up to Wojciech Szczesny.

Chiellini though, has been a key cog in the Juventus machine over the last nine years and started the current campaign with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Parma.

However, six days after that success he suffered a cruciate ligament injury on his right knee in training which kept him out until February 16, when he replaced Bonucci with 12 minutes to go in a 2-0 win over Brescia.

Chiellini faced SPAL in Juventus next match, and it wasn’t football restarted following the enforced coronavirus suspension that Chiellini made his fourth appearance of the season which came against Sassuolo.

There will be more to come from the Juventus No.3 given he has signed a contract extension until June 2021, and it will take something special to stop him making it 10 in a row.