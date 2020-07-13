Conte: I am at Inter for the long term, Eriksen has to maintain certain levels

Inter coach Antonio Conte has played down suggestions he could end his time at the club early, while also reminding Christian Eriksen he is no longer in England.

The Nerazzurri go their season back on track thanks to a 3-1 victory over Torino on Monday night, with Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez finding the back of the net.

The result means Inter now sit second, level on points with Lazio, with Conte stating his side dominated the match, and that he has every intention of seeing out his three-year contract.

“Tonight we dominated in every regard,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “Lately we’ve been unlucky in key moments and the fact that someone like Samir [Handanovic] made a mistake shows you how things have been.

“However the players did well, because that could have killed anyone.

“I came here for a three-year project and to bring this club back to where it should be. If the club are happy with my work, and I think they are, I don’t see why we can’t continue.”

Eriksen was left on the bench and only came on in the 84th minute, and Conte was quick to remind the Danish international that he is no longer in England.

“He is working, but he has to maintain certain levels,” he added. “We need balance, and it’s only right that I make the decisions.

“I think the player is growing and he wants to show his worth. He knows that Inter are ambitious and that expectations are high. The bigger the name, the more people expect from you.

“Things are more relaxed in England. They tell you to enjoy things there.

“The player is showing commitment, but at the same time I have to make choices for the good of Inter and I don’t look into the eyes of anyone.”