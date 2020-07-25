Conte: Inter winning the Europa League is easier said than done

Antonio Conte knows that Inter won’t have it easy in their quest for European silverware in the Europa League this season.

The Nerazzurri are, although not mathematically out of the Scudetto race yet, pinning all of their hopes to the return of European football in August.

“It’s much easier to use this word – win – than to actually do it,” Conte said after Inter’s win over Genoa.

“Winning is never easy and there are a lot of teams in Europe.

“Manchester United, above all. In England it’s said that United should win the Europa League.

“I always tell my boys not to set limits, but at the same time we know we’re on a path to grow.”

Getafe await Inter in their Europa League fixture, which Conte knows will be a tough game.

“Go and watch Getafe-Barcelona or Getafe-Real Madrid and see how much they’ve suffered,” he added.

“They’re a tough, tedious team and it won’t be easy.

“A lot of people take the result for granted, but it’s not done.

“We’ll also play after a tough journey and I hope we have all of our players available.