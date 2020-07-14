Conte wants more from Eriksen, could be used in summer swap deal

Christian Eriksen still has a lot of work to do if he is to convince Antonio Conte and he could even be on his way out of Inter this summer.

The Dane has shown flashes of what he’s capable of since arriving in January, but Conte is demanding a lot more.

SportMediaset have reported that Eriksen could be used as part of a swap deal for the Nerazzurri to bring in players more suited to Conte’s style of play.

Conte, for his part, hinted after Inter’s win against Torino that the playmaker had more work to do.

“Expectations are high in Italy,” the coach said, “the bigger the name you are, the more people expect.

“I’ve worked in England, it’s more peaceful there. Eriksen is committed and doing well, but I have to make decisions for the good of Inter.

“When I pick a player, I don’t look from the neck up.”