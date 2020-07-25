Costacurta hoping AC Milan keep Ibrahimovic

Alessandro Costacurta hopes that AC Milan can not only keep hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic beyond the summer, but add a supporting striker to play alongside the Swede.

The 38-year-old has helped to drag Milan up the table after their early disappointments this season to now being one of Serie A’s most in-form sides.

“He’s a champion,” Costacurta said of Ibrahimovic to Sky Sport Italia.

“He has a great ability to talk to his teammates, get them scoring goals and to hold onto the ball.

“It’s clear that he needs someone to help him catch a breath. I’d like someone with his characteristics, but it’s not easy.”