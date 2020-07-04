Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Juventus freekick duck in derby win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 25th goal of the Serie A season as Juventus marched to a 4-1 win over Torino in the 200th Derby della Mole.

Paulo Dybala’s fifth goal in as many matches set the home side on their way, before Juan Cuadrado also got himself on the scoresheet, then Andrea Belotti pulled one back on the half time whistle.

However, Ronaldo bagged his first ever freekick in Juventus colours after 42 previous attempts and with that strike became the first Juventus player to bag 25 goals in a single Series A campaign since 1961, when Omar Sivori did the same.

Koffi Djidji rounded off a miserable evening for Torino by scoring a late own goal.

Gianluigi Buffon also celebrated his 648th Serie A appearance, making him the all time record holder in the Italian top flight, overtaking Paolo Maldini.

The result means Juventus take a seven point lead at the top of Serie A with Lazio facing AC Milan later on Saturday.

Just over two minutes into the game and Dybala collected the ball inside the area, made some space for himself, and his shot deflected off Armando Izzo into the back of the net.

Rodrigo Bentancur nodded a Dybala corner just wide, while at the other end Simone Verdi whipped in a wicked ball which was also turned past Buffon by Alejandro Beneguer.

The lead was doubled thanks to a stunning counter attack, as Ronaldo unselfishly played in Cuadrado who took on Lyanco and fired into the far post.

It wasn’t until the half hour mark until Buffon made his first save, easily palming a Verdi shot away, then just before the break he was forced to face a penalty.

Matthijs de Ligt was deemed to have handled the ball, following consultation with VAR, and Belotti smashed it past the veteran.

It looked as if Torino had gotten themselves level five minutes into the second half, but after Berenguer eventually headed the ball home, the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build up.

Ronaldo put the game beyond the Granata as he bagged his first ever freekick for Juventus, curling the ball over the wall and past Salvatore Sirigu.

From there, Torino rarely threatened as Juventus asserted their authority on the match, and Djidji put the ball into his own net to further compound the Granata’s afternoon.