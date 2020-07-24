Crotone seal promotion to Serie A after thumping Livorno

Crotone will join Benevento in Serie A after the Calabrian side secured promotion thanks to a 5-1 thumping of Livorno on Friday.

The Pitagorici played their first season in Italy’s top flight back in 2016/17, finishing 17th after defeating Lazio 3-1 on the final match day while Empoli were relegated after falling to Palermo.

The following season wasn’t as successful as the Rossoblu were sent back to Serie B, but their stay there is now over after Crotone secured promotion thanks to a 5-1 win over Livorno on Friday, along with Spezia’s failure to earn three points against Cremonese.

Although there are two match days yet to play, the Calabrian side are guaranteed to finish second behind Benevento.

Their record currently stands at 19 wins, eight draws and nine defeats.

The final promotion spot will be awarded via the play-offs, with Spezia, Pordenone, Frosinone, Cittadella, Empoli and Salernitana currently slated to feature in them.