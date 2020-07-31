De Laurentiis: All hell will break loose if something happens to Napoli in Barcelona

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has sent a warning to UEFA ahead of his side’s trip to Catalonia to take on Barcelona.

The Italian has been critical of the decision to let the game go ahead at the Camp Nou due to the current COVID-19 situation in Catalonia.

“They’re like those three monkeys,” De Laurentiis told Sky Italia about European football’s governing body, “I don’t see, I don’t speak, I don’t listen.

“I hope nothing happens to us in Barcelona. If it does, all hell will break loose.”